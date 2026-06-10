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Taylor Swift Brings Vintage ‘Toy Story’ VHS to Premiere

Published on June 10, 2026

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Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Taylor Swift created one of the most memorable moments at the Los Angeles premiere of Toy Story 5 when she arrived carrying a vintage VHS copy of the original Toy Story and had it signed by Hollywood icons Tom Hanks and Tim Allen.

The 36-year-old pop superstar attended the star-studded premiere on Tuesday, June 9, wearing an off-the-shoulder floral mini dress. While Swift’s red carpet style drew plenty of attention, it was her unexpected accessory—a collectible VHS copy of the beloved 1995 Pixar classic—that quickly became the talk of the event.

Photos from the premiere showed Swift proudly displaying the tape to Hanks, who has voiced Woody throughout the franchise’s history, and Allen, the longtime voice of Buzz Lightyear. The legendary actors later autographed the nostalgic keepsake, creating a full-circle moment for the singer and longtime fan of the animated series.

Speaking to USA Today after the premiere, Hanks shared details about the interaction and revealed that while he didn’t take a selfie with Swift, he was happy to sign her original VHS copy of the film.

“We signed her VHS copy,” Hanks said, joking that Swift should have brought the VHS player as well. “We could have signed it because that could go into the Smithsonian Institute too.”

The lighthearted exchange quickly went viral online, with fans celebrating Swift’s appreciation for the franchise and her willingness to embrace a piece of movie nostalgia. Many noted that despite being one of the biggest stars in the world, Swift appeared just as excited as any fan meeting the actors behind two of animation’s most beloved characters.

Swift’s appearance at the premiere comes as she expands her connection to the Pixar universe. Her new song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” is featured in Toy Story 5, marking a major collaboration between the Grammy-winning artist and Disney-Pixar.

The premiere brought together generations of entertainment icons, but one of the night’s standout moments was undoubtedly seeing Swift share laughs with Hanks and Allen while getting her treasured VHS copy signed. The nostalgic interaction served as a reminder that even global superstars can still be fans at heart.

As excitement continues to build ahead of the release of Toy Story 5, Swift’s autograph-worthy red carpet moment has become one of the most talked-about highlights from the film’s premiere, delighting both Disney and Swifties alike.

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