Listen Live
Close
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen Grabs Phone From Security Guard, Launches It...

Morgan Wallen Grabs Phone From Security Guard, Launches It Across Stage Mid-Show

The phone toss came just days after Wallen went viral for a different onstage incident in Denver. While performing "Sand in My Boots," his piano reportedly malfunctioned.

Published on June 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Source: John Shearer / Getty

Morgan Wallen Grabs Phone From Security Guard, Launches It Across Stage Mid-Show

Morgan Wallen gave fans another talking point over the weekend.

During his Friday night show at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Wallen was caught on video grabbing a cellphone and throwing it across the stage while performing. The clip spread quickly online, leaving plenty of viewers wondering what actually happened.

RELATED | Morgan Wallen Setlist: Still The Problem Tour 2026

In the footage, a security guard is seen holding up a phone near the front of the stage. At first, Wallen gestures toward it before walking away. Moments later, he turns back, takes the phone from the guard’s hand, and launches it across the stage.

According to one person who posted the clip, the phone may not have belonged to the guard at all. The claim is that a fan handed it over in hopes of getting it to Wallen for a photo or video. That detail remains unconfirmed.

As of this reporting, Wallen had not publicly addressed the moment.

The phone toss came just days after Wallen went viral for a different onstage incident in Denver. While performing “Sand in My Boots,” his piano reportedly malfunctioned. He later shoved the instrument and flipped it over, then joked about it online afterward.

RELATED | Morgan Wallen Through the Years: 2026 to 2014

The timing was notable for another reason, too. Wallen’s second scheduled Pittsburgh show was canceled the next night because of weather concerns, a decision that drew its own wave of reaction from fans.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Popular
RIley Green HankFM Enter To Win meet and greet Passes
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win: Meet Riley Green and Hear Unreleased Music Backstage

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News  |  Editorial Staff

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

phone app
Listen Live  |  Nick Cottongim

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

holiday World Splashin Safari TIckets giveaway for long time
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Holiday World

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

Promo Copy: Annie + Cole’s Up-Close Concert with Atlus
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Atlus

Anheuser Busch | Post Malone Ticket Stops | JUNE 2026
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Bud Light Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Post Malone with Jelly Roll – 6/6

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show
5 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Megan Moroney’s Dating History

Jacob hackworth up close concert HankFM refister to win
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Jacob Hackworth

32 Items
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

Every No. 1 Country Song in 'Billboard Hot 100' History

Upcoming Events
tickets to see Sammy Hagar with Rick Springfield, Sunday, June 14th at Ruoff Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sammy Hagar

tickets to see clint black at everwise amphitheater at white river state park 10/09/2026
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Clint Black

Anheuser Busch | Post Malone Ticket Stops | JUNE 2026
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Bud Light Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Post Malone with Jelly Roll – 6/5

Static_FacebookPR_1200x630_HARDY_2026_Regional_ RuoffMusicCenter_0606
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: HARDY

tickets to see Bluey's Big Play, Saturday, February 20th
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Bluey’s Big Play

0926-Fishers-2026-Ole60-1920x1080 Ole Red Ole
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Ole 60

ConcertVision_1920x1080_Dan+Shay_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Dan + Shay

Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2026 Brookton Indiana Luke Bryan
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Luke Bryan

Cosmic Songwriter Festival 2026 Featuring Clayton Anderson, w/ Liv LaFluv, & Cara Jean Wahlers
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Cosmic Songwriter Festival 2026

Molson Coors | Indy 500 Ticket Stops '26
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day & the Indianapolis 500!

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close