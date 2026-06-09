Source: John Shearer / Getty

Morgan Wallen Grabs Phone From Security Guard, Launches It Across Stage Mid-Show

Morgan Wallen gave fans another talking point over the weekend.

During his Friday night show at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Wallen was caught on video grabbing a cellphone and throwing it across the stage while performing. The clip spread quickly online, leaving plenty of viewers wondering what actually happened.

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In the footage, a security guard is seen holding up a phone near the front of the stage. At first, Wallen gestures toward it before walking away. Moments later, he turns back, takes the phone from the guard’s hand, and launches it across the stage.

According to one person who posted the clip, the phone may not have belonged to the guard at all. The claim is that a fan handed it over in hopes of getting it to Wallen for a photo or video. That detail remains unconfirmed.

As of this reporting, Wallen had not publicly addressed the moment.

The phone toss came just days after Wallen went viral for a different onstage incident in Denver. While performing “Sand in My Boots,” his piano reportedly malfunctioned. He later shoved the instrument and flipped it over, then joked about it online afterward.

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The timing was notable for another reason, too. Wallen’s second scheduled Pittsburgh show was canceled the next night because of weather concerns, a decision that drew its own wave of reaction from fans.

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