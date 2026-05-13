Source: (Photo provided by IMS.)

SPEEDWAY, Ind — The Indianapolis 500 is a sellout, and WIBC will carry full Race Day coverage starting at 6 a.m. from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Tony Katz, JMV from 93.5/107.5 The Fan, and John Herrick will anchor WIBC’s coverage live from the track as fans arrive for the 110th running of the race.

About 350,000 fans are expected at IMS on race day. Officials say all badges and passes for pit and garage access are sold out, while a limited number of general admission tickets remain available in the infield.

Race day schedule:

9 a.m. — Cars to pit lane

10:30 a.m. — Cars to frontstretch

11:47 a.m. — Driver introductions

12:20 p.m. — National Anthem

12:38 p.m. — Command to start engines

12:45 p.m. — Green flag

Indy 500 Officially Sold Out was originally published on wibc.com