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Morgan Wallen’s Song About His Son – “Superman”

It’s called “Superman” and it’s the first song he’s put out about his son.

If you didn’t know, Morgan Wallen has a 5-year-old son named Indigo.

Morgan’s caption for the song before releasing read:

“Been trying for a long time to write a song I loved to my son. None of them ever feel good enough because of how perfect I want something like this to be. And not saying this is perfect, but I am very proud of it.”

He didn’t just tease us with a snippet of the song. He released almost three minutes’ worth.

The track reflects Wallen’s vulnerability and desire to be a role model for his son, despite his own imperfections.

Co-written with Ryan Vojtesak, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, and James Maddocks, the song avoids the typical “sappy and slow” tone of many father-son ballads, instead opting for an honest and up-tempo approach.

In “Superman,” Wallen candidly addresses his struggles with decision-making and personal flaws, promising to always strive to be the best version of himself for Indigo.

The lyrics explore themes of redemption, resilience, and the hope that his son will see him as a hero, even when life’s challenges arise.

Wallen’s emotional connection to the song was evident, as he admitted it brought him to tears during its creation.

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listen to the full song below: