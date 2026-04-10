Megan Moroney Leads 2026 ACM Awards Nominations

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards nominations are officially here—and it’s a standout year for women in country music. Rising star Megan Moroney leads the pack with an impressive nine nominations, marking a major milestone in her breakout career.

Close behind is country powerhouse Miranda Lambert, who secures eight nominations, further solidifying her legacy as one of the genre’s most decorated artists. On the male side, Chris Stapleton tops the field with six nominations, continuing his streak of critical and commercial success.

The 2026 ACM Awards will stream live from the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 17, bringing together country music’s biggest stars for one of the genre’s most anticipated nights.

Top categories include Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and more, highlighting a diverse group of contenders across the industry. With female artists leading the nominations, this year’s ACM Awards signal a powerful moment for women shaping the future of country music.