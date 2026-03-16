Professional Bull Rider Meet & Greet with Pendleton Whiskey

Get ready for PBR: Unleash The Beast with HANKFM! 🤠

Join Annie this Saturday at Big Red Liquors in Greenwood for an afternoon of Pendleton whiskey sampling and enter for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to PBR: Unleash The Beast happening March 2-3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse!



⭐ Make sure you stick around—one of the PBR bull riders will be onsite from 1PM to 2PM signing autographs and taking photos! ⭐

Come grab a sample, meet a rider, and get ready for the show!