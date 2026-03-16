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Professional Bull Rider Meet & Greet with Pendleton Whiskey

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PBR Bull Rider Meet & Greet with Annie | MAR '26
  • Date/time: Mar 21, 12:30pm to 2:30pm
  • Venue: Big Red Liquors - Cask Store
  • Address: 816 US 31 N, Greenwood, IN

Get ready for PBR: Unleash The Beast with HANKFM! 🤠

Join Annie this Saturday at Big Red Liquors in Greenwood for an afternoon of Pendleton whiskey sampling and enter for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to PBR: Unleash The Beast happening March 2-3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse!

Make sure you stick around—one of the PBR bull riders will be onsite from 1PM to 2PM signing autographs and taking photos!

Come grab a sample, meet a rider, and get ready for the show!

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