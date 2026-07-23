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Brantley Gilbert & Jelly Roll Share Powerful New Song

Brantley Gilbert & Jelly Roll Share Powerful New Song

Brantley Gilbert is releasing his new album, Sins of the Father, this Friday,

Published on July 23, 2026
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PHOTOS: Brantley Gilbert In Columbus
Source: Check out your photos from Brantley Gilbert’s concert at the Schottenstein Center on Monday, November 14th, 2022.

Brantley Gilbert is releasing his new album, Sins of the Father, this Friday, and one of the most talked-about tracks features a deeply personal collaboration with Jelly Roll.

“Begging for Change,” the fourth song on the record, was written and recorded by Gilbert, Jelly Roll, Brock Berryhill, and Andrew Baylis. The song centers on the need to break cycles of addiction, homelessness, and hardship before they continue into the next generation.

Gilbert and Jelly recently opened up about the song’s inspiration during an appearance on Taste of Country Nights. Jelly shared that the idea came after he encountered a homeless man he recognized as a former schoolmate.

The moment had a major emotional impact on him, forcing Jelly to reflect on how addiction can affect people from all walks of life, regardless of where they started or what opportunities they once had.

That experience helped shape the heart of “Begging for Change,” giving the song a message rooted in compassion, accountability, and the hope of creating a different future.

“Begging for Change” appears on Brantley Gilbert’s new album, Sins of the Father, available Friday.

Brantley Gilbert & Jelly Roll Share Powerful New Song was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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