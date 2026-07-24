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Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis Make Cameos in Ransom Canyon

Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis Make Surprise Cameos in Ransom Canyon Season 2

Published on July 24, 2026

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The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards - Show
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Netflix’s Ransom Canyon Season 2 delivered an unexpected treat for country music fans when Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis made surprise appearances in Episode 7. Rather than portraying fictional characters, the chart-topping artists appeared as themselves, taking the stage during a high-energy music festival scene that seamlessly blended country music with the show’s Texas-inspired storytelling.

The cameo added an authentic touch to the episode, with both singers performing live as festival headliners in one of the season’s standout moments.

Showrunner April Blair praised the collaboration, saying Rhett and Davis were the perfect fit for the series. She highlighted their down-to-earth personalities and willingness to be part of the production, noting that their humility made the experience even more special for the cast and crew.

For viewers who wanted even more from the performance, Netflix included an extended version of the festival sequence as a deleted scene. The bonus footage gives fans additional performances and behind-the-scenes atmosphere, expanding one of the season’s most memorable moments.

The surprise appearances underscore Ransom Canyon’s growing connection to the country music world, giving fans an authentic concert experience while further cementing the show’s appeal to country audiences. With star power from Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis, Season 2 continues to blend compelling drama with the heart of modern country music

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