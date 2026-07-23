Source: Singer & Songwriter Kenny Chesney performs at Bayou Country Superfest 2010 at LSU Tiger Stadium on May 30, 2010 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Kenny Chesney’s incredible career is being celebrated with a brand-new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

“Kenny Chesney: Living In Fast Forward” takes fans through the country superstar’s journey, featuring personal memorabilia, career highlights, and never-before-seen items, including his high school varsity jacket and the cassette demo for “When She Calls Me Baby.”

The exhibit opens this year and will remain on display through June 2027, giving fans plenty of time to experience the story behind one of country music’s most successful artists.

Chesney says putting the exhibit together wasn’t easy, but hopes it gives visitors an authentic look at his life, career, and the dreams that helped shape his path to country music stardom.

Kenny Chesney Honored with New Hall of Fame Exhibit was originally published on 93qcountry.com