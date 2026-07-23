Kacey Musgraves is turning up the heat with the release of the music video for her latest single, “Mexico Honey.”

Filmed on location in Mexico and directed by Running Bear, the cinematic video follows Musgraves and her love interest as they explore the country, capturing the romance, chemistry, and carefree spirit reflected in the song. The visuals lean into themes of passion, vulnerability, and adventure, bringing the lyrics to life in a dreamy, sun-soaked setting.

“Mexico Honey” appears on Musgraves’ latest album, Middle of Nowhere, which debuted at No. 1 on the Top Album chart. Fans will also be able to hear the song live when her North American tour kicks off in August.

Kacey Musgraves Unveils Steamy “Mexico Honey” Music Video was originally published on 93qcountry.com