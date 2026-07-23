Source: AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 02: Shania Twain attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT)

Ella Langley’s star continues to rise, and she’s gaining fans in high places—including country icon Shania Twain.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Twain praised Langley for her authenticity, songwriting, and unique sound, saying her success feels genuine and well-earned.

Langley has quickly become one of country music’s fastest-rising stars, building a devoted fanbase and climbing the charts with her signature style.

Twain’s comments have already sparked plenty of conversation among fans, with many hoping the two country stars will eventually team up for a collaboration. While nothing has been announced, it’s a pairing that would undoubtedly create plenty of buzz.

Shania Twain Has High Praise for Ella Langley was originally published on 93qcountry.com