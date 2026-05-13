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Luke Bryan Announces New Album Signs

Published on May 13, 2026

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Luke Bryan
Source: NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 08: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Luke Bryan performs onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Country music superstar Luke Bryan is gearing up for a major year with the announcement of his highly anticipated ninth studio album, Signs, arriving Sept. 18. The new project marks Bryan’s latest chapter as one of country music’s most consistent hitmakers, blending personal songwriting with collaborations from some of Nashville’s top creatives.

Fans recently got a first taste of the upcoming album when Bryan debuted his brand-new track, “Fish Hunt Golf Drink,” during the season finale of American Idol, where he continues to serve as a fan-favorite judge. The laid-back anthem showcases the fun-loving style that has helped Bryan dominate country radio for more than a decade.

Signs will feature a mix of songs Bryan co-wrote himself along with tracks crafted alongside acclaimed Nashville songwriters. The album is expected to balance heartfelt storytelling with the party-ready energy fans have come to expect from the Georgia native.

The album announcement comes as Bryan prepares to hit the road for his upcoming “Word on the Street” tour, which kicks off May 29. The tour will bring his chart-topping catalog and energetic live show to fans across the country throughout the summer and fall.

In addition to his nationwide tour, Bryan is also set to launch his annual Farm Tour with a stop in Clovis, California. The longtime tradition has become one of the singer’s signature events, bringing live country music performances directly to rural farming communities while supporting scholarships for students from farming families.

Between a new album, a major tour, and another season of live performances on the farm, 2026 is shaping up to be another huge year for Luke Bryan and his loyal country music fanbase.

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