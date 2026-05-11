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Past Indy 500 National Anthem Singers

It sets the emotional tone for one of America’s most iconic sporting events, where patriotism, pageantry, and high-speed history meet on racing’s biggest stage.

Published on May 11, 2026

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Long before the engines roar to life, the Indianapolis 500 begins with a moment that brings the entire Speedway together: the national anthem.

It is more than a ceremonial tradition.

It sets the emotional tone for one of America’s most iconic sporting events, where patriotism, pageantry, and high-speed history meet on racing’s biggest stage.

Over the years, anthem performances have added star power and fresh energy to race day, with voices that help turn a pre-race ritual into a shared experience felt from the grandstands to living rooms across the country.

That brief performance carries real weight, connecting fans, drivers, and generations through a familiar song delivered in an unforgettable setting.

Take a look below at Past Indy 500 National Anthem Singers.

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Natalie Grant (2025)

Jordin Sparks (2024)

Jewel (2023)

Jordan FIsher (2022)

Jimmie Allen (2021)

Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson (2020)

Kelly Clarkson (2011, 2018 & 2019)

Bebe Rexha (2017)

Darius Rucker (2016)

Jordin Sparks (2015)

LeAnn Rimes (2014)

Sandi Patti (2013)

Martina McBride (2012)

Jewel (2010)

Julianne Hough (2008)

Jessica Simpson (2004)

Steven Tyler (2001)

Past Indy 500 National Anthem Singers was originally published on b1057.com

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