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Hall of Fame Indy 500 Commercials

Published on May 8, 2026

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Beyond The Bricks IndyCar Podcast on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Source: N/A / n/a

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they look back at some old Indy 500 related commercials, such as Block’s Menswear, Coca-Cola, Continental Airlines, A&P, and more.   

In the second segment, they continue to look back at old Indy 500 related commercials from Southern Plasa, Max’s Family Restaurant, Waffle House, and more.  

Then to wrap up another edition of the show, they continue to look back at older Indy 500 related commercials from Guarantee Auto, Indianapolis Office Supply, Beef & Boards, and James Tavern.  

Hall of Fame Indy 500 Commercials was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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