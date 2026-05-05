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George Strait Makes History At Clemson Stadium

Country music made history at Memorial Stadium this weekend as George Strait officially set a brand-new attendance record during his massive stadium concert.

Published on May 5, 2026

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Strait To Vegas - George Strait In Concert - September 9, 2016
Source: LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 09: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Recording artist George Strait performs during one of his exclusive worldwide engagements, “Strait to Vegas” at T-Mobile Arena on September 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media)

Country music made history at Memorial Stadium this weekend as George Strait officially set a brand-new attendance record during his massive stadium concert.

According to reports, 90,037 fans packed into Death Valley for the show, breaking the previous stadium attendance record of 86,092 that was originally set during a Clemson football game back in 1999. The concert also marked Strait’s return to Memorial Stadium for the first time in 27 years.

Fans were treated to an unforgettable night of country music with performances from Wyatt Flores and Cody Johnson before The King of Country took the stage for a two-hour set filled with iconic hits like “Amarillo by Morning” and “Check Yes or No.”

The show featured an “in the round” stage setup placed directly at the 50-yard line, giving fans a full stadium concert experience unlike anything Clemson has seen before.

Now, all eyes are turning to Morgan Wallen, who is set to perform at Memorial Stadium on June 26 and June 27 alongside Brooks & Dunn. With Wallen currently one of the biggest names in country music thanks to hits like “Whiskey Glasses” and “More Than My Hometown,” there’s already speculation he could challenge — or even surpass — the record Strait just set.

One thing is clear: Clemson’s Memorial Stadium has officially proven it can become a major destination for massive summer country concerts.

George Strait Makes History At Clemson Stadium was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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