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Miranda Lambert Is Entering Her Disco Era With New Song “Crisco”

Miranda Lambert Is Entering Her Disco Era With New Song “Crisco”

While Miranda has always pushed creative boundaries throughout her career, this track appears to lean even further into a retro, groove-heavy vibe

Published on May 5, 2026

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Source: FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 11: Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Miranda Lambert is switching things up — and fans are definitely taking notice.

The country superstar’s new song “Crisco” is reportedly introducing a fresh sound for Lambert, blending classic country influences with disco-inspired production in a way we haven’t really heard from her before. While Miranda has always pushed creative boundaries throughout her career, this track appears to lean even further into a retro, groove-heavy vibe.

The chorus of “Crisco” even gives nods to legendary songs like Southern Nights by Glen Campbell and Islands in the Stream from Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.

Fans have actually been seeing hints of this musical shift for a while now. Between some of Lambert’s recent collaborations, visuals, and styling choices, many suspected she was moving toward a more retro-inspired era — and “Crisco” seems to confirm it.

Interestingly, Miranda isn’t the only early 2000s country star embracing nostalgic sounds lately. Artists like Keith Urban have also started teasing projects influenced by older genres and throwback production styles.

The release is also especially notable because it marks the beginning of a new chapter for Lambert as she prepares for her first album with MCA. Fans are already eager to hear how far she’ll take this country-meets-disco direction on the full project.

Honestly? Country disco Miranda might be exactly the era we didn’t know we needed. ✨

Miranda Lambert Is Entering Her Disco Era With New Song “Crisco” was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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