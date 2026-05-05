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More Performers Announced for the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards

The performer lineup for the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards just got even bigger.

Published on May 5, 2026

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60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The performer lineup for the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards just got even bigger.

New artists have officially been added to the ACM stage, including Blake Shelton, Ella Langley, and Kane Brown, joining what is already shaping up to be one of the biggest nights in country music this year.

Additional performers now confirmed for the show include Avery Anna, Carter Faith, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, The Red Clay Strays, Thomas Rhett, Tucker Wetmore, and Zach Top.

They’ll join previously announced performers including Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Riley Green.

Fans can also expect several special performances and debuts throughout the night. Musgraves is set to perform a brand-new song from her upcoming album Middle of Nowhere, while Wilson will debut “Can’t Sit Still” and Green is expected to perform “Change My Mind.”

This year’s ACM Awards will stream live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 17 via Prime Video and Amazon Music. The show will also mark the first time Shania Twain serves as host.

The 2026 ACMs are already shaping up to be a huge night for country music — and with more surprise collaborations and performances likely still to come, fans are definitely going to want to tune in.

More Performers Announced for the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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