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A new era of Cody Johnson is on the way—and this one hits close to home.

The country star has officially announced his upcoming studio album, Banks of the Trinity, set to drop June 26. The project is deeply personal, pulling inspiration from his childhood growing up in Sebastopol, Texas, along the Trinity River.

Johnson has shared that those early years—watching his family work hard, fishing for food, and playing music near the water—helped shape both the man and artist he is today. That connection is even reflected in the album artwork, which features Lawrence Grocery, a nod to his upbringing.

After taking time off due to an injury, Johnson says the break actually led to some of the best music he’s ever written—giving him the space to slow down and dig deeper creatively.

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Sonically, Banks of the Trinity blends Johnson’s signature traditional country sound with influences from Motown, rock, and bluegrass, showing a new layer of versatility. Fans can also expect some big-name collaborations, including Luke Combs and Brothers Osborne.

And that’s not all—Johnson has also teased a separate four-song storytelling project, hinting there’s even more music on the horizon.

This announcement comes on the heels of a massive run for Johnson, including setting a new concert attendance record at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, further cementing his place as one of country music’s biggest stars.

Banks of the Trinity follows his award-winning album Leather, and if this new project is any indication, Cody Johnson is just getting started.

Cody Johnson Announces New Album Banks of the Trinity Due 6/26 was originally published on 93qcountry.com