Listen Live
Close
Music

Cody Johnson Announces New Album Banks of the Trinity Due 6/26

Fans can also expect some big-name collaborations, including Luke Combs and Brothers Osborne.

Published on April 21, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Two
Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

A new era of Cody Johnson is on the way—and this one hits close to home.

The country star has officially announced his upcoming studio album, Banks of the Trinity, set to drop June 26. The project is deeply personal, pulling inspiration from his childhood growing up in Sebastopol, Texas, along the Trinity River.

Johnson has shared that those early years—watching his family work hard, fishing for food, and playing music near the water—helped shape both the man and artist he is today. That connection is even reflected in the album artwork, which features Lawrence Grocery, a nod to his upbringing.

After taking time off due to an injury, Johnson says the break actually led to some of the best music he’s ever written—giving him the space to slow down and dig deeper creatively.

Sonically, Banks of the Trinity blends Johnson’s signature traditional country sound with influences from Motown, rock, and bluegrass, showing a new layer of versatility. Fans can also expect some big-name collaborations, including Luke Combs and Brothers Osborne.

And that’s not all—Johnson has also teased a separate four-song storytelling project, hinting there’s even more music on the horizon.

This announcement comes on the heels of a massive run for Johnson, including setting a new concert attendance record at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, further cementing his place as one of country music’s biggest stars.

Banks of the Trinity follows his award-winning album Leather, and if this new project is any indication, Cody Johnson is just getting started.

Cody Johnson Announces New Album Banks of the Trinity Due 6/26 was originally published on 93qcountry.com

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Popular
hudson westbrook flatland calvary hank up close concert
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Flatland Calvary or Hudson Westbrook

phone app
Listen Live  |  Nick Cottongim

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

holiday World Splashin Safari TIckets giveaway for long time
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Holiday World

1080x1350_KidRock_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter_0619
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Kid Rock Meet & Greet

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

Entertainment  |  Lo Sessions

ACM Awards Week Heats Up with Star-Studded Events in Las Vegas

16 Items
Entertainment  |  Jarrett Huff

Tim McGraw Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Four
Annie & Cole  |  coledunbar1

CMA Fest Drops HUGE Free Stage Lineup

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Annie & Cole  |  anniefoxradio

Darius Rucker Is Now A NASCAR Cup Series Team Owner

CRS 2026 - New Faces of Country Music
Annie & Cole  |  anniefoxradio

Ella Langley Tops Billboard Hot 100 Again, Surpasses Taylor Swift Record

Upcoming Events
Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner, Lorrie Morgan & BIGG Country
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner, Lorrie Morgan & BIGG Country

tickets to see Luke Combs, Friday, April 17th at Notre Dame!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get TIckets: Luke Combs

Get tickets to see Nate Smith, April 17th at Old National Centre!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Nate Smith

OutlawMusicFestival_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter_0823_Onsale
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Outlaw Music Festival

TurnpikeTroubadours_2026_Regional_EverwiseAmphitheateratWhiteRiverStatePark
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Turnpike Troubadours

Disney Descendants, Zombies & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Disney Worlds Collide

Gavib adcock fishers event center October 22nd howdy
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Gavin Adcock

PBR Bull Rider Meet & Greet with Annie | MAR '26
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Professional Bull Rider Meet & Greet with Pendleton Whiskey

UTB26_Indianapolis_1200x628 UTB26_Indianapolis_1200x628
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Professional Bull Riding

GaryAllan_2026_Regional_MuratTheatreatOldNationalCentre
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Gary Allen

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close