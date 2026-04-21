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Keith Urban’s Blunt Advice for Lainey Wilson on Touring

Keith Urban Shares Blunt Advice for Lainey Wilson About Life on the Road

During a conversation about the grind of touring, Wilson opened up about the challenges that come with life on the road.

Published on April 21, 2026

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The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
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Even country’s biggest stars need a reality check sometimes—and Keith Urban recently delivered one to Lainey Wilson.

During a conversation about the grind of touring, Wilson opened up about the challenges that come with life on the road. That’s when Urban stepped in with some straight-up advice: don’t lose sight of how lucky you are to be doing it in the first place.

Urban reminded her that getting to play music for a living is something a lot of people dream about—and it’s important not to take those opportunities for granted, even on the tough days.

Wilson, who’s been on an incredible run with multiple awards and appearances across TV and film, has quickly become one of the biggest names in country music. But Urban’s perspective is a reminder that success still comes with long days, travel, and sacrifices.

Words From Experience

Urban’s advice didn’t come out of nowhere. Over the years, he’s shared plenty of wisdom with Wilson, often encouraging her to stay grounded and focused on the bigger picture.

He’s also been open about channeling personal challenges into his music—something fans recently picked up on during his performance on The Road, now streaming on Paramount+.

His message? If you’re going through something, sing about it—but don’t let it turn into constant complaining.

The Takeaway

At the end of the day, Urban’s advice is simple: appreciate the journey, even when it’s exhausting.

Because for artists like Lainey Wilson, the road may be tough—but it’s also the dream.

Keith Urban Shares Blunt Advice for Lainey Wilson About Life on the Road was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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