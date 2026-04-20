Advice Reba McEntire Gave Lainey Wilson to Keep Her Going

Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

When Lainey Wilson finally broke through in the music industry, the sudden success brought more than just celebration—it also triggered anxiety and depression as everything hit at once.

She admitted, “I was like, ‘Why in the world am I depressed during this time of my life? This is everything I’ve ever wanted.’” Lainey says the pressure led to multiple emotional breakdowns, adding, “I didn’t know if I could keep going.”

Looking for guidance, she turned to country legend Reba McEntire, who offered simple but powerful advice: do it for someone else. That mindset shift helped Lainey refocus, saying she now takes the stage with her fans in mind.

She opens up about the experience in her new documentary, Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool, premiering Wednesday on Netflix.