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Luke Combs has officially reached a new level of global recognition.

The country superstar has been named to TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026, a prestigious list honoring individuals who are shaping culture, leadership, and the future across the world.

Even more impressive—Combs didn’t just make the list. He also landed on one of TIME’s international covers, solidifying his place as a worldwide force in music.

He was notably one of the only country artists included this year, highlighting the genre’s continued growth—and his role in pushing it forward.

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In his TIME100 feature, Combs is praised not just for his chart-topping success, but for the way he’s evolved as both an artist and a person. The tribute highlights his ability to stay grounded and kind while reaching the highest levels of fame—something that sets him apart in today’s music landscape.

That authenticity is something fans have always connected with, and it’s on full display in projects like Fathers & Sons, where Combs leans into themes of family, growth, and life’s most meaningful moments.

From breaking records to headlining stadiums—and now landing on the cover of TIME—Luke Combs continues to prove that his influence goes far beyond country music.

And if this moment is any indication… he’s nowhere near done.

Luke Combs Named One of TIME’s Most Influential People of 2026 was originally published on 93qcountry.com