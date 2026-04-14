Riley Green’s acting debut in ‘Marshals’ set for this Sunday

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If you needed a reason to tune into TV this weekend—or update your playlist—Riley Green has you covered on both fronts.

The country star is officially stepping into a brand new lane with his acting debut on Marshals—and he’s bringing new music with him.



🎬 From Stage to Screen

Riley Green will make his acting debut this Sunday, April 19, in Marshals, the Yellowstone spinoff starring Luke Grimes.

He plays Garrett, a former Navy SEAL, stepping into a gritty, emotional storyline alongside Grimes’ character.

The show itself follows Kayce Dutton as he joins a U.S. Marshals unit, blending that Western lifestyle with crime drama—aka right up country fans’ alley.





🎶 New Music Inside the Episode

Here’s where it gets even better…

Riley isn’t just acting—he’s singing too.

He previewed a brand new song called “My Way,” which will officially drop Friday, April 17, just ahead of the episode.

In the show, you’ll actually see him performing the track in a scene, tying his music directly into the storyline.

So yes—this is a full crossover moment.





🤠 Why This Feels Bigger Than Just a Cameo

Country artists stepping into TV roles isn’t new—but this feels different.

Riley Green isn’t just popping in—he’s playing a character with depth, emotion, and a storyline that fits right into the Yellowstone universe.

And with his real-life friendship with Luke Grimes helping bring him into the role, it all feels pretty organic.

Plus, it’s another example of how country music—and the lifestyle around it—continues to expand beyond just radio and streaming.



📺 When to Watch

New song “My Way” drops: Friday, April 17

Acting debut airs: Sunday, April 19

Where: CBS (and streaming on Paramount+)



🎤 Final Take

This is a big weekend for Riley Green.

New music… acting debut… and a major moment inside one of TV’s biggest franchises.

Not bad for a guy who usually just keeps it country.

And if this is just the beginning of his acting era?

Yeah… we’re gonna be watching. 👀

Riley Green’s Acting Debut in ‘Marshals’ Set for This Sunday was originally published on 93qcountry.com