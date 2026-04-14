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Ella Langley’s Dandelion: 3 Deep Cuts I Can’t Stop Playing

Ella Langley’s Dandelion: 3 Deep Cuts I Can’t Stop Playing

Here are my 3 favorite deep cuts from Dandelion that deserve their moment

Published on April 14, 2026

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Let’s be real—Ella Langley absolutely delivered with Dandelion.


And yes… I’m just as obsessed with “Choosin’ Texas” and “Be Her” as the rest of y’all. Those are no-skip, windows-down, scream-it-in-your-car kind of songs.
But if you’ve only been living in the singles… you’re missing some of the best parts of this album.
So here are my 3 favorite deep cuts from Dandelion that deserve their moment 👇

💔 “Broken”
This one hits.
“Broken” leans into that raw, emotional storytelling Ella does so well—no fluff, no filter. It feels honest in a way that almost catches you off guard. Like… you didn’t plan on getting in your feelings today, but here we are.
It’s the kind of song that reminds you why Ella stands out—she’s not afraid to sit in the mess a little bit.

🌙 “Low Lights”
If Dandelion had a vibe track… this is it.
“Low Lights” feels intimate, a little moody, and super cinematic. It’s giving late-night drive, city lights, thinking about life a little too hard (in the best way).
There’s something really effortless about this one—and it shows a different side of her artistry that I’m obsessed with.

🔥 “I Gotta Quit”
Okay THIS one… this is the sleeper.
“I Gotta Quit” has that attitude, that edge, that “I know I shouldn’t but I probably will anyway” energy—and honestly, same.
It’s catchy, it’s relatable, and it feels like one of those songs that’s going to sneak up and become a fan favorite over time.

🎤 Final Thoughts
What I love about Dandelion is that it’s not just a collection of songs—it’s a full picture of who Ella Langley is right now.
The singles might grab you first, but the deep cuts?
That’s where the real story lives.
If you haven’t given these a spin yet… consider this your sign.

Ella Langley’s Dandelion: 3 Deep Cuts I Can’t Stop Playing was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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