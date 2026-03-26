CMA Fest Drops HUGE Free Stage Lineup

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The CMA Fest just raised the excitement level for country fans everywhere with the announcement of nearly 150 artists set to perform across its FREE daytime stages. This massive lineup brings together a mix of rising stars, fan favorites, and genre-crossing talent, making it one of the most diverse daytime schedules the festival has ever offered.

Among those slated to perform are Ernest, Melissa Etheridge, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tucker Wetmore, and The War and Treaty. With so many artists participating, fans can expect everything from traditional country sounds to rock, soul, and Americana influences throughout the day.

The free daytime stages have long been a fan-favorite part of CMA Fest, giving attendees the chance to discover new music, catch intimate performances, and enjoy live entertainment throughout downtown.

This year’s festival runs June 4th through the 7th in the heart of Nashville, transforming the city into a four-day celebration of country music. Between the packed daytime stages and the star-studded nightly concerts, CMA Fest continues to be one of the biggest and most anticipated events of the summer.