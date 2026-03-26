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Hudson Westbrook, From Landman Aspirations To Music Stardom

Hudson Westbrook recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where he shared his remarkable journey from aspiring landman to rising music star.

Published on March 26, 2026

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Source: Amy E. Price / Getty

Hudson Westbrook, From Landman Aspirations To Music Stardom

Hudson Westbrook recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where he shared his remarkable journey from aspiring landman to rising music star.

The conversation was filled with heartfelt anecdotes, humor, and a glimpse into his life-changing decisions.

Hudson, a proud Texan from Lubbock, opened up about his deep connection to his home state, describing its skies and landscapes as unparalleled.

He revealed that his family had a history of working as landmen, a career he initially aspired to pursue.

Enrolling at Texas Tech, Hudson planned to follow in his grandfather and uncle’s footsteps while playing guitar as a hobby.

However, fate had other plans.

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Flatland Calvary or Hudson Westbrook

Hudson recounted how a casual poem he wrote on his phone turned into a song after he added chords and recorded it in a studio.

This creative spark ignited his passion for music, leading him to post a video of himself performing in a field with cows—a video that garnered an astonishing 5 million views.

The viral success of his video marked a turning point.

Hudson decided to drop out of college, purchase a van and trailer, and fully commit to his music career.

He shared a humorous yet poignant story about how his mother discovered his decision during his performance at Austin City Limits.

While on stage, he casually mentioned dropping out of college, unaware that his mother was in the audience.

Her initial shock quickly turned into support, encouraging him to chase his dreams while he had the chance.

During the show, Hudson and Drew bonded over their shared love for hats, with Drew gifting him a special hat as a token of appreciation.

Hudson’s gratitude and charm shone through as he expressed his excitement about his latest EP and upcoming Texas Forever tour.

The audience was thrilled to receive their own “Well, Darlin” hats, creating a shared moment of joy.

Watch full episode below.

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