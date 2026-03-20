Jelly Roll Says Today’s the Day to Start Your Health Journey

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Jelly Roll is continuing to share his powerful health journey and now he’s opening up about the mental benefits he’s discovered along the way.

In a recent video filmed on the treadmill, he talked about how getting into walking and running has done more than improve his physical health—it’s transformed his mindset. He explained that even a single workout can completely shift his mood, helping him move from frustration to a calmer, more reflective place.

He said that during his daily cardio, he often finds himself going from feeling angry to running, meditating, and even praying. That quick mental reset, he noted, can happen in less time than people might think.

His message to others is simple: you don’t need to commit to long workouts to see a difference. Whether it’s 10, 15, or 60 minutes, the key is just to start somewhere.

And as he puts it, there’s no better time than today.

His experience echoes what many experts have long said, regular exercise can have a major impact not just on the body, but on mental and emotional well-being too.