Tim McGraw Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Source: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Recording artist Tim McGraw performs onstage during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Country music superstar Tim McGraw is set to return to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Saturday for the first time since 2022!

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While there’s no official setlist for McGraw’s show, here’s a possible setlist of his songs, which was put together based upon new releases and past shows.