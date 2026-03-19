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Tim McGraw Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Published on March 19, 2026

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Tim McGraw
Source: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Recording artist Tim McGraw performs onstage during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Country music superstar Tim McGraw is set to return to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Saturday for the first time since 2022!

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While there’s no official setlist for McGraw’s show, here’s a possible setlist of his songs, which was put together based upon new releases and past shows.

1. ‘Truck Yeah’

2. ‘Southern Voice’

3. ‘All I Want is Life’

4. ‘McArthur’

5. ‘How Bad Do You Want It’

6. ‘Where the Green Grass Grows’

7. ‘Just to See You Smile’

8. ‘Over and Over’

A Nelly cover.

9. ‘Shotgun Rider’

10. ‘Something Like That’

11. ‘Real Good Man’

12. ‘The Cowboy in Me’

13. ‘Humble and Kind’

A Lori McKenna cover.

14. ‘Indian Outlaw’

15. ‘Live Like You Were Dying’

Tim McGraw Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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