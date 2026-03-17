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The One Thing Russell Dickerson Will NOT Do On Stage

Published on March 17, 2026

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July 4th
Source: Russell Dickerson / Instagram

While many country stars have embraced the viral “shoey” trend—drinking beer straight from a fan’s cowboy boot during live shows—Russell Dickerson is drawing a firm line in the sand.

The on-stage stunt, which has gained traction at concerts and festivals, has been popularized by artists like Luke Combs and Luke Bryan, both of whom have leaned into the rowdy, fan-fueled moment. But Dickerson isn’t sold on the idea.

In fact, the “God Gave Me a Girl” singer has made it clear he’s not interested in taking part in the shoey tradition—at least for now. While he appreciates the high-energy connection fans crave at live shows, drinking from a well-worn cowboy boot is where he draws the line.

That said, Dickerson isn’t completely shutting the door on the possibility. Like many trends in country music, fan demand and the right moment could always shift his stance. Still, for the time being, he’s staying true to his instincts and opting out of one of the genre’s most talked-about concert rituals.

As the shoey continues to make waves across country stages, fans shouldn’t expect Russell Dickerson to be jumping in anytime soon.

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