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Ella Langley Ties Taylor Swift with Major Chart Record

Published on March 17, 2026

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Spotify 20: Live at Stubb's
Source: Adam Kissick / Getty

Ella Langley is still riding high at number one. Her song “Choosin’ Texas” holds the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 for a third straight week.

With the milestone, she now shares a rare record with Taylor Swift. The two are tied for the most weeks at number one on the Hot 100 for a song by a female artist that also reached number one on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Taylor set the mark back in 2012 with “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” before officially stepping away from country music in 2014.

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