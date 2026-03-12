Jelly Roll Wears Johnny Cash’s Cross for Opry Induction

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Jelly Roll was officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday night, and he marked the moment by wearing a meaningful piece of music history around his neck: a cross necklace that once belonged to Johnny Cash.

Before the ceremony, Johnny’s son, John Carter Cash, met Jelly Roll backstage and offered him the chance to wear the necklace for the special occasion. He told him it had been one of his father’s favorite pieces of jewelry.

Jelly Roll shared the emotional moment, saying, “He said it was his father’s favorite piece of jewelry that his father owned. He thinks that he would want me to wear this during the induction.”

He added that Cash has always been a major influence on his life and outlook.

“I live my entire life somewhere between two middle fingers and the grace of Jesus Christ,” Jelly Roll said. “And I learned that from Johnny Cash, you know what I mean? I wear black because of Johnny Cash.”