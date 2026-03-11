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Chris Stapleton Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Published on March 11, 2026

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Chris Stapleton is returning to the rotating star stage at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Thursday, March 12, for a night of some of country’s best music!

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There’s been no word on an official setlist for the “Parachute” singer’s upcoming performance, but here’s a possible setlist of songs based upon prior performances.

1. ‘Bad as I Used to Be’

2. ‘Midnight Train to Memphis’

A SteelDrivers cover.

3. ‘Think I’m in Love with You’

4. ‘Millionaire’

A Kevin Welch cover.

5. ‘Parachute’

6. ‘You Should Probably Leave’

7. ‘Starting Over’

8. ‘Traveller’

9. ‘Fire Away’

10. ‘Broken Halos’

11. ‘Tennessee Whiskey’

A David Allen Coe cover.

12. ‘Death Row’

13. ‘Outlaw State of Mind’

14. ‘White Horse’

Chris Stapleton Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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