Chris Stapleton Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Chris Stapleton is returning to the rotating star stage at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Thursday, March 12, for a night of some of country’s best music!
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There’s been no word on an official setlist for the “Parachute” singer’s upcoming performance, but here’s a possible setlist of songs based upon prior performances.
1. ‘Bad as I Used to Be’
2. ‘Midnight Train to Memphis’
A SteelDrivers cover.
3. ‘Think I’m in Love with You’
4. ‘Millionaire’
A Kevin Welch cover.
5. ‘Parachute’
6. ‘You Should Probably Leave’
7. ‘Starting Over’
8. ‘Traveller’
9. ‘Fire Away’
10. ‘Broken Halos’
11. ‘Tennessee Whiskey’
A David Allen Coe cover.
12. ‘Death Row’
13. ‘Outlaw State of Mind’
14. ‘White Horse’
Chris Stapleton Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was originally published on 93qcountry.com
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