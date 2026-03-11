Chris Stapleton Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty Images

Chris Stapleton is returning to the rotating star stage at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Thursday, March 12, for a night of some of country’s best music!

RELATED: Who Drew in the Largest Attendance at RODEOHOUSTON?

RELATED: 93Q Country at Bar-B-Que Cook Off!

There’s been no word on an official setlist for the “Parachute” singer’s upcoming performance, but here’s a possible setlist of songs based upon prior performances.