Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Luke Combs Says Encouraging Young Artists Feels Like a Superpower

Published on March 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Luke Combs is using his platform to lift up the next generation of artists on TikTok. The country star says he often leaves encouraging comments on videos from up-and-coming musicians to help motivate them to keep chasing their dreams.

Luke says part of the reason he does it is because he knows how much it would’ve meant to him earlier in his career. He explained that if someone like Eric Church had commented on one of his videos years ago and told him he was good, it would’ve been a huge confidence boost.

He believes that kind of encouragement can make a real difference for young artists who might be questioning whether to keep going. Even a simple comment could be enough to give someone the motivation to stick with it a little longer.

Luke says he especially enjoys finding videos from unknown musicians, like teenagers sitting on their parents’ back porch playing guitar. Sometimes he comes across someone incredibly talented who hasn’t realized their potential yet, and he loves being able to give them a little push of confidence.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance
Up-Close Concert  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance

Music Survey HANK FM
Contests  |  Hannah Fink

Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show
5 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Megan Moroney’s Dating History

Luke Combs
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Luke Combs Says He Got the “Pretty Woman” Treatment at a Rolex Store

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Two
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

Cody Johnson Drops New Song “Blame Texas”

51st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show
3 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Country Artists Turning 50 in 2026

Zac Brown Band In Concert - Sacramento, CA 2010
Entertainment  |  anniefoxradio

Zac Brown Band’s “Give It Away” Named 2026 NCAA Tournament Anthem

Sphere Lights Up Las Vegas Skyline
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

Nashville Might Get Its Own Version of the Sphere

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close