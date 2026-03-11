Luke Combs Says Encouraging Young Artists Feels Like a Superpower

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Luke Combs is using his platform to lift up the next generation of artists on TikTok. The country star says he often leaves encouraging comments on videos from up-and-coming musicians to help motivate them to keep chasing their dreams.

Luke says part of the reason he does it is because he knows how much it would’ve meant to him earlier in his career. He explained that if someone like Eric Church had commented on one of his videos years ago and told him he was good, it would’ve been a huge confidence boost.

He believes that kind of encouragement can make a real difference for young artists who might be questioning whether to keep going. Even a simple comment could be enough to give someone the motivation to stick with it a little longer.

Luke says he especially enjoys finding videos from unknown musicians, like teenagers sitting on their parents’ back porch playing guitar. Sometimes he comes across someone incredibly talented who hasn’t realized their potential yet, and he loves being able to give them a little push of confidence.