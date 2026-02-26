CMA Fest 2026 Lineup Revealed and It’s Stacked!

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

CMA Fest is taking over downtown Nashville June 4th through the 7th and Nissan Stadium will once again be the center of the action.

The Country Music Association just dropped the nightly lineup, and it’s absolutely packed. Headliners include Ella Langley, Cody Johnson, Bailey Zimmerman, and Riley Green.

They’ll be joined by a powerhouse group of stars, including Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Tucker Wetmore, Zach Top, Shaboozey, The Red Clay Strays, and plenty more.

Even with that stacked roster, more performers, and a few surprises, are still to be announced.

And if you can’t make it to Nashville, you won’t miss out. CMA Fest will air later this summer on ABC and stream on Hulu.