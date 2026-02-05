Listen Live
Country Music News

Carrie Underwood Moved To Tears After Relatable Mom Song 'Str...

Carrie Underwood Moved To Tears After Relatable Mom Song ‘String Cheese’ By Hannah Harper On American Idol

Hannah Harper’s heartfelt audition on American Idol Season 24 has captured the hearts of viewers and judges alike, drawing comparisons to country legends like Dolly Parton.

Published on February 5, 2026

Carrie Underwood Moved To Tears After Relatable Mom Song 'String Cheese' By Hannah Harper On American Idol

Hannah Harper’s heartfelt audition on American Idol Season 24 has captured the hearts of viewers and judges alike, drawing comparisons to country legends like Dolly Parton.

The Missouri native and mother of three performed an original song, “String Cheese,” inspired by her personal struggles with postpartum depression.

Her emotional storytelling and raw vulnerability moved judge Carrie Underwood to tears, with Underwood calling it “the most relatable song I’ve ever heard.”

Harper’s audition began with a glimpse into her unique upbringing in a musical family.

She spent years traveling the country in a red tour bus, performing bluegrass gospel music with her family.

Now a wife and mother, Harper shared how music has remained a source of solace and strength, especially during challenging moments of motherhood.

“String Cheese” was born out of one such moment.

RELATED | Carrie Underwood Confirms She Will Not Headline A Tour In 2026

Harper recounted sitting on her couch, overwhelmed by postpartum depression, when her youngest son’s simple request for string cheese became a turning point.

The song beautifully captures the chaos, joy, and profound love of motherhood, resonating deeply with the judges.

Harper’s warm, soulful voice and poignant lyrics painted a vivid picture of her life, leaving the room in awe.

The judges were effusive in their praise.

Luke Bryan likened her sound to Kacey Musgraves and Alison Krauss, while Lionel Richie encouraged her to channel Dolly Parton’s storytelling brilliance.

Underwood, visibly moved, declared Harper her “favorite person” to audition so far, adding, “You look famous already.”

With three resounding “yes” votes, Harper advanced to the next round, marking the beginning of what promises to be an inspiring journey.

