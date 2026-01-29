Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Carrie Underwood Confirms She Will Not Headline A Tour In 2026

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood has officially announced that she will not be headlining a tour in 2026.

The revelation came during her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside her fellow American Idol judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

While Bryan shared details about his upcoming “Word On The Street Tour” and Richie teased his “Earth, Wind & Fire: Sing A Song All Night Long Tour,” Underwood confirmed she would not be hitting the road for a headline tour.

Instead, she plans to focus on her role as a judge on American Idol and spend quality time with her two young sons.

“No,” she said confidently, adding that she would enjoy watching her co-stars’ performances instead.

Although Underwood won’t embark on a full-scale tour, fans will still have opportunities to see her perform live.

She has a few one-off headline shows and festival appearances scheduled, including the Wildlands Festival in Montana on August 1 and the Velocity Music Festival in Iowa on September 5.

Additionally, she will join Alan Jackson for his final career show, “Last Call: One More For the Road – The Finale,” in Nashville this summer.

Underwood’s commitment to American Idol also remains strong as the show kicks off its 24th season on January 26.

This year, the competition introduces a new twist, relocating its iconic Hollywood Week to Nashville, Tennessee, under the theme “Idol University.” As a former Idol winner herself, Underwood is eager to mentor the next generation of talent.

While fans may miss a full tour, Underwood’s dedication to her family and American Idol ensures she’ll remain a prominent figure in the entertainment world.