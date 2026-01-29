Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Carrie Underwood Confirms She Will Not Headline A Tour In 2026

Carrie Underwood takes a break from touring in 2026, opts to focus on her family and other projects.

Published on January 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - March 05, 2025
Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Carrie Underwood Confirms She Will Not Headline A Tour In 2026

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood has officially announced that she will not be headlining a tour in 2026.

The revelation came during her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside her fellow American Idol judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

While Bryan shared details about his upcoming “Word On The Street Tour” and Richie teased his “Earth, Wind & Fire: Sing A Song All Night Long Tour,” Underwood confirmed she would not be hitting the road for a headline tour.

Instead, she plans to focus on her role as a judge on American Idol and spend quality time with her two young sons.

“No,” she said confidently, adding that she would enjoy watching her co-stars’ performances instead.

Although Underwood won’t embark on a full-scale tour, fans will still have opportunities to see her perform live.

RELATED | 10 Hot Photos of Carrie Underwood and Her Iconic Legs

She has a few one-off headline shows and festival appearances scheduled, including the Wildlands Festival in Montana on August 1 and the Velocity Music Festival in Iowa on September 5.

Additionally, she will join Alan Jackson for his final career show, “Last Call: One More For the Road – The Finale,” in Nashville this summer.

Underwood’s commitment to American Idol also remains strong as the show kicks off its 24th season on January 26.

This year, the competition introduces a new twist, relocating its iconic Hollywood Week to Nashville, Tennessee, under the theme “Idol University.” As a former Idol winner herself, Underwood is eager to mentor the next generation of talent.

While fans may miss a full tour, Underwood’s dedication to her family and American Idol ensures she’ll remain a prominent figure in the entertainment world.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

Annie's Brown County Bestie Bus
Contests  |  Hannah Fink

Annie’s Brown County Bestie Bus: Brett Young

Music Survey HANK FM
Contests  |  Hannah Fink

Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!

Torchys Tacos - Zionsville Grand Opening
Annie & Cole, Events  |  Heidi Brewer

Cole at Torchy’s Tacos Zionsville GRAND OPENING

51st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show
3 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Country Artists Turning 50 in 2026

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Indiana Stuns Ohio State To Claim Big Ten Title And No. 1 Playoff Seed

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Four
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Mason Ramsey Reveals Major Career Changes After Tough Year

ENTERTAINMENT-US-MUSIC-FESTIVAL
5 Items
Country Music News  |  Editorial Staff

Country Artists Who Went to Indiana University

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Indiana Stomps Oregon In The Peach Bowl, Heading To CFB National Championship

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close