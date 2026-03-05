Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Nashville Might Get Its Own Version of the Sphere

Published on March 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sphere Lights Up Las Vegas Skyline
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

A smaller version of the iconic Sphere could eventually make its way to Nashville.

Sphere Entertainment Co. is reportedly in early talks with local business leaders about bringing the high-tech venue concept to Music City as part of a possible expansion to other cities.

The concept being discussed would be a scaled-down version of the original Sphere. It would still feature the same immersive visuals and cutting-edge technology, just in a smaller venue designed to better fit the Nashville market.

Right now, the conversations are still in the early stages and no official plans have been announced. But if it does move forward, a mini Sphere would definitely make a big impact on Nashville’s skyline.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance
Up-Close Concert  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

51st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show
3 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Country Artists Turning 50 in 2026

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show
5 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Megan Moroney’s Dating History

Ronnie Milsap 50th Opry Anniversary
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

Ella Langley Reveals Surprising Acting Dream

1080x1350_KidRock_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter_0619
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Kid Rock with Jon Pardi

dolly
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

Dolly Parton Narrates “America 250” Video

Trending
26 Items

Trending

Music  |  Jarrett Huff

25 Romantic Country Songs for Valentine’s Day

CRS 2024
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

Megan Moroney’s Worst Valentine’s Gift Ever

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close