Nashville Might Get Its Own Version of the Sphere

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

A smaller version of the iconic Sphere could eventually make its way to Nashville.

Sphere Entertainment Co. is reportedly in early talks with local business leaders about bringing the high-tech venue concept to Music City as part of a possible expansion to other cities.

The concept being discussed would be a scaled-down version of the original Sphere. It would still feature the same immersive visuals and cutting-edge technology, just in a smaller venue designed to better fit the Nashville market.

Right now, the conversations are still in the early stages and no official plans have been announced. But if it does move forward, a mini Sphere would definitely make a big impact on Nashville’s skyline.