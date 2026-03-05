Luke Combs Says He Got the “Pretty Woman” Treatment at a Rolex Store

Source: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 11: Luke Combs performs during day 3 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Country superstar Luke Combs recently shared a now-famous story among fans about the time he received the classic “Pretty Woman” treatment while shopping for a watch at a Rolex store in New York City.

During an interview with Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli on Popcast from The New York Times, Combs explained that his love of watches actually comes from a deeply personal place—his grandfather.

According to the “Beautiful Crazy” singer, his grandfather purchased a Rolex after retiring from working at a mill, and the watch became a powerful symbol of everything he had accomplished.

“My grandfather got a watch when he left the mill—he got a Rolex,” Combs explained. “He was insanely proud of it. It signified this achievement of something he earned. All of his work was summed up in this item that he could physically have and wear.”

That moment left a lasting impression on Combs, inspiring him to start collecting watches later in life as one of his few personal splurges.

Luke Combs Didn’t Move to Nashville for Money

Despite his massive success, Combs says he never moved to Nashville with the goal of becoming rich or famous.

“I didn’t move to Nashville to get super rich or be famous,” he said. “Those things came with what I wanted to do. Obviously it’s amazing—my kids have a great life and I’m incredibly thankful for all of it.”

Still, when the time came to purchase his first major watch, Combs decided to do it in New York City to commemorate a major career milestone: performing at Madison Square Garden.

The “Pretty Woman” Moment at the Rolex Store

But the experience didn’t go quite the way he expected.

Combs admitted he may have unintentionally looked a little out of place when he walked into the store—wearing camo gym shorts.

“I got ‘Pretty Woman’d,’” he joked. “I was wearing camo gym shorts, so I don’t necessarily blame them.”

The country star asked if the store had a stainless steel Yacht-Master, but according to Combs, employees repeatedly told him they didn’t have anything available.

Combs found that hard to believe given the store’s prime location near Madison Square Garden.

“I’m like, what do you mean? That’s like me walking into the Godiva store and them not having chocolate,” he joked. “You’re telling me you’ve got nothing for sale?”

The Madison Square Garden Milestone

Eventually, Combs explained why the purchase meant so much to him.

At the time, he was scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden that night while opening for Jason Aldean. Even though it wasn’t his own headlining show, the moment still felt like a major career milestone.

“I told them I was playing Madison Square Garden that night and wanted to wear it,” Combs said. “This was my first big watch purchase—my grandfather’s watch moment of ‘man, I’ve made it.’”

Suddenly… A Watch Appears

Not long after sharing that story, something interesting happened.

According to Combs, the staff suddenly discovered a watch that had supposedly been “on hold” in the back.

Convenient timing.

And just like that, the country star finally got his milestone watch—turning an awkward shopping experience into one of his most entertaining stories from the road.