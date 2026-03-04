Listen Live
Cody Johnson Drops New Song “Blame Texas”

Published on March 4, 2026

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Two
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Cody Johnson surprised fans this week by dropping a brand-new track out of nowhere. The song, “Blame Texas,” hit streaming services with zero warning, no countdown, no social media hints, just an instant release that caught everyone off guard.

It marks his first brand-new solo music since the deluxe edition of Leather in 2024, and fans have been more than ready for it.

Cody explained the spontaneous drop, saying, “We had so much fun cuttin’ this one in the studio, I couldn’t keep it to myself. Had to let y’all have it.”

One standout moment in the song? Cody boldly picking George Strait over Elvis Presley, a line that’s sure to spark some friendly debate.

If this surprise release is any indication, there’s more on the way. Cody has already confirmed a new album is coming soon, and it will feature collaborations with Luke Combs and Brothers Osborne.

