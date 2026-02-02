Listen Live
Ella Langley Announces "The Dandelion Tour"

Ella Langley Announces “The Dandelion Tour”

Published on February 2, 2026

Windy City Smokeout Country Music And BBQ Festival In Chicago
Source: Ella Langley performs onstage at Windy City Smokeout at the United Center on July 13, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/WireImage via Getty Images)

Ella Langley is currently one of the hottest stars in country music, so naturally fans have been waiting for some news on her touring plans for 2026; no need to wait any longer.

The “Choosin’ Texas” singer announced via her social media accounts locations and dates for her upcoming summer tour, “The Dandelion Tour,” featuring 16 U.S. dates, including three shows in Texas to close out the tour in August.

The tour will be in support of her upcoming album, Dandelion, for which she debuted the song of the same name on Friday. The album comes out on April 10.

The tour kicks off on May 7, in Toledo, Ohio, and runs throughout the summer. Langley chose Texas to be the state for the final dates, fittingly, with shows in Austin, Corpus Christi and Fort Worth.

Special guests for the tour include Kameron Marlowe, Dylan Marlowe, Kaitlin Butts, Gabriella Rose and Laci Kaye Booth. Butts and Booth will be the openers for the Texas dates.

Artist presale signups are available, which takes place at 10AM on Thursday, Feb. 5 . Public onsite tickets will be available at 10AM on Friday, Feb. 6.

Tour Dates & Locations

  • 5/7 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
  • 5/8 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
  • 5/14 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
  • 5/15 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
  • 6/18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre
  • 6/19 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena
  • 6/25 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center
  • 6/26 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
  • 7/23 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena
  • 7/24 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre
  • 7/25 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
  • 7/30 – Gilford, NJ – Banknh Pavilion
  • 7/31 – Canadaigua, NY – CMAC
  • 8/13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
  • 8/14 – Corpus Christi, TX – Hilliard Center
  • 8/15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

