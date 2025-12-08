Source: Ron Davis / Getty The Top Country Christmas Albums of All Time Christmas and country music go together like hot cocoa and cold nights. Whether you’re decorating the tree, wrapping presents, or cruising around looking at lights, a good country holiday album sets the mood instantly. From legendary voices to modern artists putting their spin on the season, these are the top country Christmas albums of all time—the ones fans come back to year after year.

1. Dolly Parton — A Holly Dolly Christmas (1984 & 2020) A must-have for every country collection. Dolly blends nostalgia, storytelling, and charm with originals like “Hard Candy Christmas” and duets with stars like Miley Cyrus and Michael Bublé.



2. Garth Brooks — Beyond the Season (1992) One of the best-selling country Christmas albums ever. Garth brings powerhouse vocals and heartfelt arrangements to classics like “Silent Night” and “The Old Man’s Back in Town.”



3. Brett Eldredge — Glow (2016)

The modern standard. Brett’s crooner-style vocals channel Sinatra with a country twist. This album basically is Christmas at this point—add the deluxe version for even more magic.

4. Elvis Presley — Elvis’ Christmas Album (1957) Technically rock, but foundational to country artists today. “Blue Christmas” is one of the most covered holiday songs in Nashville. The influence is undeniable.



5. George Strait — Merry Christmas Strait to You! (1986) Nobody does warm, classic Texas holiday vibes like King George. This album is simple, traditional, and perfect for family gatherings.



6. Carrie Underwood — My Gift (2020) A stunning mix of faith, orchestral arrangements, and Carrie’s powerhouse vocals. “Little Drummer Boy” featuring her son Isaiah is a fan favorite.

7. Alabama — Christmas (1985) A cozy, harmony-rich album that feels like a warm fireplace. “Christmas in Dixie” remains one of the most iconic Southern holiday songs of all time.

8. Martina McBride — White Christmas (1998) Vocals for days. Martina reimagines holiday standards with soaring clarity and classic arrangements that still hold up beautifully today.

9. Alan Jackson — Let It Be Christmas (2002) Laid-back, traditional, and country to the core. His version of “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” is a favorite for families and playlists.