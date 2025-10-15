Jelly Roll had a big night at the Dove Awards, earning three trophies — including Song of the Year for “Hard Fought Hallelujah.” The country star used his acceptance speech to encourage others to live out their faith through action, saying that true belief is reflected in how we treat those in need.

Once known for his outlaw roots, Jelly has become increasingly vocal about his Christian faith and personal journey toward healing and redemption. He told the audience he believes there’s a spiritual revival happening in America and expressed gratitude for the positivity surrounding the Dove Awards.

The night wasn’t without some debate — Christian singer Forrest Frank, who won Artist of the Year, did not attend the ceremony, citing personal beliefs about awards. Jelly later responded, saying he respected Frank’s convictions but questioned the contradiction of profiting from faith-based music while rejecting its recognition.

Regardless, Jelly’s heartfelt words and wins made for one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Jelly Roll Wins 3 Dove Awards, Shares Powerful Message of Faith was originally published on 93qcountry.com