Listen Live
Entertainment

Jelly Roll Wins 3 Dove Awards, Shares Powerful Message of Faith

Jelly Roll had a big night at the Dove Awards, earning three trophies — including Song of the Year for “Hard Fought Hallelujah

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jelly Roll had a big night at the Dove Awards, earning three trophies — including Song of the Year for “Hard Fought Hallelujah.” The country star used his acceptance speech to encourage others to live out their faith through action, saying that true belief is reflected in how we treat those in need.

Once known for his outlaw roots, Jelly has become increasingly vocal about his Christian faith and personal journey toward healing and redemption. He told the audience he believes there’s a spiritual revival happening in America and expressed gratitude for the positivity surrounding the Dove Awards.

The night wasn’t without some debate — Christian singer Forrest Frank, who won Artist of the Year, did not attend the ceremony, citing personal beliefs about awards. Jelly later responded, saying he respected Frank’s convictions but questioned the contradiction of profiting from faith-based music while rejecting its recognition.

Regardless, Jelly’s heartfelt words and wins made for one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Jelly Roll Wins 3 Dove Awards, Shares Powerful Message of Faith  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
phone app
Listen Live

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Jelly Roll & Friends
15 Items
Country Music News

Russell Dickerson Setlist 2025

HANKSgiving
Contests

Enter to Win: HANKSgiving

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

Birthday Bash! Presented by Hank Fm & Jack Daniel's
Events

Hank FM’s Birthday Bash! – Presented by Jack Daniels starring Parmalee!

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close