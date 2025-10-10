Luke Combs Announces “My Kinda Saturday Night” Tour

Country star Luke Combs has officially announced his 2026 “My Kinda Saturday Night” Stadium Tour, and fans are already marking their calendars.

The tour spans North America and Europe and features stadiums across the U.S. including Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana, Ohio Stadium, Neyland Stadium in Tennessee, and Lambeau Field in Wisconsin — to name a few.

Joining Combs on select dates will be Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, The Script, The Teskey Brothers, Ty Myers, and more.

Pre-sale for Bootleggers (his fan club) begins October 14, and general on-sale kicks off October 17.

So if you were hoping to catch him close to home, you might need to map out a little road trip. For full dates, ticket links, and more — head over to LukeCombs.com and keep it locked here for updates.

📅 Tour Date Highlights:

Mar 21 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Apr 18 — South Bend, IN @ Notre Dame Stadium

May 16 — Green Bay, WI @ Lambeau Field

July 18 — Ireland @ Slane Castle

Aug 1 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

Stay tuned for presale codes and ticket releases — and if you’re wanting to follow him on tour, start planning that trip now. 💥

