WATCH: Keith Urban Adds New Lyric to ‘You’ll Think of Me’

Published on October 6, 2025

Keith Urban
Keith Urban Adds New Lyric to 'You'll Think of Me'

Keith Urban is making headlines after a noticeable lyric change in one of his most emotional songs. Since news of his divorce from Nicole Kidman broke in late September, the country star has performed three shows—and fans are noticing some subtle, and not-so-subtle, changes to his setlist.

Urban has skipped performing “The Fighter,” the duet he originally recorded with Kidman. Instead, he’s brought new intensity to his 2002 breakup anthem, “You’ll Think of Me.”

During his October 2 show in Hershey, Pennsylvania—his first performance after the divorce became public—Urban altered a key lyric.

The line “Take your space and take your reasons” became “Take your space and your stupid bulls**t reasons.”

The crowd instantly picked up on the change, and fan reactions flooded social media. Many interpreted it as a pointed reference to his split from Kidman, while others insisted it was just Urban’s signature live improvisation.

The singer is known for putting raw emotion into every performance, often tweaking lyrics to match the moment.

But this particular edit struck a chord with fans who’ve followed his marriage and music for years. “I’ve seen him sing this live before but never with this emotion,” one fan commented on TikTok.

While Urban hasn’t addressed the lyric change directly, it’s clear that his post-divorce performances are carrying extra weight.

Whether the new lyric was a spur-of-the-moment decision or a reflection of heartbreak, fans can’t stop talking about it.

