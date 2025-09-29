Listen Live
Celebrity

Health Concerns Force Dolly Parton to Reschedule Vegas Dates

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Health Concerns Force Dolly Parton to Reschedule Vegas Dates

Dolly Parton has officially postponed her six-date Las Vegas residency, originally scheduled for December 2025, pushing the highly anticipated shows to September 2026.

Parton shared the news directly with fans on social media, explaining that her doctors have advised her to undergo a few medical procedures before returning to the stage. “I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts,” she wrote. “You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

Although she didn’t disclose specific health details, Parton has recently faced complications related to a kidney stone and infection, which forced her to miss an appearance at Dollywood earlier this month. In that statement, she reassured fans she would recover quickly, and she echoed that optimism again with her Las Vegas update. “Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet,” she joked.

The postponed shows were set for The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, marking Parton’s first full concert run since her 2016 Pure & Simple Tour. The new dates will now take place on September 17, 19, 20, 23, 25, and 26, 2026. Fans who already purchased tickets will have them honored on the rescheduled dates.

While Parton takes time to recover, she emphasized that she’ll continue working on other projects and assured fans she’ll return stronger than ever. With her signature humor, she even quipped, “It must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

Dolly Parton’s Las Vegas residency may be delayed, but her spirit — and her love for performing — remain as strong as ever.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Jelly Roll & Friends
15 Items
Country Music News

Russell Dickerson Setlist 2025

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

Parmalee Meet & Greet - Hank FM Birthday Bash
Contests

Enter to Win Parmalee Meet & Greet!

dolly parton
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Warren Zeiders
Music

Warren Zeiders 2025 Setlist

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close