Health Concerns Force Dolly Parton to Reschedule Vegas Dates

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Dolly Parton has officially postponed her six-date Las Vegas residency, originally scheduled for December 2025, pushing the highly anticipated shows to September 2026.

Parton shared the news directly with fans on social media, explaining that her doctors have advised her to undergo a few medical procedures before returning to the stage. “I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts,” she wrote. “You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

Although she didn’t disclose specific health details, Parton has recently faced complications related to a kidney stone and infection, which forced her to miss an appearance at Dollywood earlier this month. In that statement, she reassured fans she would recover quickly, and she echoed that optimism again with her Las Vegas update. “Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet,” she joked.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Country 97.1 HANK FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The postponed shows were set for The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, marking Parton’s first full concert run since her 2016 Pure & Simple Tour. The new dates will now take place on September 17, 19, 20, 23, 25, and 26, 2026. Fans who already purchased tickets will have them honored on the rescheduled dates.

While Parton takes time to recover, she emphasized that she’ll continue working on other projects and assured fans she’ll return stronger than ever. With her signature humor, she even quipped, “It must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

Dolly Parton’s Las Vegas residency may be delayed, but her spirit — and her love for performing — remain as strong as ever.