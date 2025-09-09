Source: John Shearer / Getty

Jason Aldean Breaks Silence on Morgan Wallen $1M Rumor

Jason Aldean doesn’t play when it comes to money.

During a recent Instagram Q&A with fans, Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, opened up about one thing her husband can’t stand — anyone messing with his finances.

The conversation sparked after a fan asked if there was any truth to a rumor claiming that Morgan Wallen once cost Aldean $1 million.

Brittany Aldean Shuts Down the Rumor

Brittany quickly put the speculation to rest.

“I’ve never heard this. I don’t even know what this is referring to,” she explained. “But I can assure you, the thing that my husband hates most in the world is people messing with his money. So if it were true, I would know about it. They are really good friends, and there’s no truth to that as far as I know.”

At the time, Brittany was answering fan questions from her car while daughter Navy sat with her, waiting for son Memphis to finish baseball practice.

Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen’s Friendship

Far from being at odds, Aldean and Wallen’s friendship is stronger than ever. In fact, Aldean recently praised Wallen during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast.

“Morgan’s just kind of a global level now, and that’s awesome, too, that we get a guy like that — really brings in a lot of different listeners into our format,” Aldean said, showing nothing but respect for the “Last Night” superstar.

Jason Aldean’s Net Worth and Business Ventures

When it comes to money, Aldean has plenty to protect. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer has built an estimated $80 million fortune over his career.

That success isn’t just from hit songs and tours — Aldean has invested in real estate and opened several Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar locations across the country.