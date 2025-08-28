Source: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 30: Luke Bryan performs during the Proud To Be Right Here Tour at Bridgestone Arena on July 30, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Luke Bryan Setlist: Country Song Came On Tour

When Luke Bryan hits the stage, you know it’s going to be a party. The country superstar has built his career on feel-good anthems, sing-along choruses, and just the right amount of beer-soaked fun. Whether he’s getting the crowd dancing to Country Girl (Shake It for Me) or slowing it down with Drink a Beer, Luke knows how to take fans on a ride.

Fans love Luke not only for his music but also for his personality — the guy who can make you laugh on American Idol just as easily as he can get you singing along at the top of your lungs. Every show is designed to feel like a celebration, and his Country Song Came On Tour proves he’s still at the top of his game.

Here’s the full setlist from Luke Bryan’s Country Song Came On Tour:

Luke Bryan Setlist – Country Song Came On Tour

Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye I Don’t Want This Night to End Kick the Dust Up What Makes You Country Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset One Margarita Country Song Came On Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Love You, Miss You, Mean It Roller Coaster But I Got a Beer in My Hand Crash My Party Drink a Beer Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (Toby Keith cover) Livin’ on a Prayer (Bon Jovi cover) Strip It Down Do I Knockin’ Boots Drunk on You Rain Is a Good Thing Play It Again That’s My Kind of Night

Encore:

23. Country Man

24. Country Girl (Shake It for Me)