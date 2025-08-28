Listen Live
Music

Luke Bryan Setlist: Country Song Came On Tour

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Luke Bryan on stage on his 2021 Proud to be right here tour with a guitar on in a white shirt and skinny jeans singing into his microphone while pointing to the crowd
Source: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 30: Luke Bryan performs during the Proud To Be Right Here Tour at Bridgestone Arena on July 30, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Luke Bryan Setlist: Country Song Came On Tour

When Luke Bryan hits the stage, you know it’s going to be a party. The country superstar has built his career on feel-good anthems, sing-along choruses, and just the right amount of beer-soaked fun. Whether he’s getting the crowd dancing to Country Girl (Shake It for Me) or slowing it down with Drink a Beer, Luke knows how to take fans on a ride.

When it comes to modern country music, few names shine brighter than Luke Bryan. With over a decade of chart-topping hits, stadium-filling tours, and countless awards, Luke has become one of the biggest entertainers in the genre. He’s known for his infectious energy, laid-back charm, and a catalog that perfectly blends party anthems like Country Girl (Shake It for Me) with heartfelt ballads like Drink a Beer.

Fans love Luke not only for his music but also for his personality — the guy who can make you laugh on American Idol just as easily as he can get you singing along at the top of your lungs. Every show is designed to feel like a celebration, and his Country Song Came On Tour proves he’s still at the top of his game.

Here’s the full setlist from Luke Bryan’s Country Song Came On Tour:

Luke Bryan Setlist – Country Song Came On Tour

  1. Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye
  2. I Don’t Want This Night to End
  3. Kick the Dust Up
  4. What Makes You Country
  5. Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset
  6. One Margarita
  7. Country Song Came On
  8. Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day
  9. Love You, Miss You, Mean It
  10. Roller Coaster
  11. But I Got a Beer in My Hand
  12. Crash My Party
  13. Drink a Beer
  14. Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (Toby Keith cover)
  15. Livin’ on a Prayer (Bon Jovi cover)
  16. Strip It Down
  17. Do I
  18. Knockin’ Boots
  19. Drunk on You
  20. Rain Is a Good Thing
  21. Play It Again
  22. That’s My Kind of Night

Encore:
23. Country Man
24. Country Girl (Shake It for Me)

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
Clayton's Country Bar
Local

Grand Opening: Clayton’s Country Bar Brings Nashville Vibes to Downtown Indy

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

Football
33 Items
Sports

Country Music Themed Fantasy Football Names

dolly parton
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close