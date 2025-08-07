Listen Live
Carrie Underwood Debuts New Hair Color Inspired by Her Natural Look

Published on August 7, 2025

Source: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Carrie Underwood attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

Carrie Underwood is turning heads with a bold new look that takes her back to her roots—literally. The country superstar recently unveiled a fresh “bronde” hair color that closely resembles her natural shade, sharing the transformation with fans on Instagram.

“Well, the last time I saw my natural hair color, I was probably about 12 years old,” she wrote in the caption. “But I thought it might be time to give it a second chance.” Underwood gave credit to Katelin at Parlour 3 in Brentwood, Tennessee, for helping her achieve the stunning style. Parlour 3 is owned by her longtime glam expert, Melissa Schleicher, who’s been by her side since her first Grand Ole Opry appearance.

The post quickly gained traction, earning nearly 300,000 likes and thousands of supportive comments from fans and fellow celebrities.

Lately, Underwood has been enjoying a quieter life at home following her recent judging role on American Idol. She’s shared snippets of farm life, including photos of her homegrown tomatoes, fresh-baked muffins, and her animals.

But she won’t be out of the spotlight for long. Carrie is set to perform at the Voices of America Country Music Fest on August 8 and return to the Grand Ole Opry for two nights in September.

She also returns for her 13th season as the voice of NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The opening was filmed at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, where she recently wrapped a record-breaking residency.

The new SNF intro premieres September 7 before the Ravens-Bills matchup on NBC and Peacock—marking the start of a new football season and a fresh era for Carrie Underwood’s style.

