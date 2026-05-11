Unknown Facts About the Indianapolis 500

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The Indianapolis 500 is a race steeped in history and unique traditions. While many know about milk in Victory Lane, there are countless lesser-known facts that add to the allure of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Here are some little-known facts about the Indianapolis 500:

1. Balloon Races Before Cars

The very first event held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 1909 wasn’t a car race at all. It was a helium gas-filled balloon competition!

2. The Original Track Wasn’t Brick

While it’s known as the “Brickyard,” the original 1909 track was made of crushed stone and tar, which proved dangerous. Over 3 million bricks were laid in 1911 to improve safety, creating the iconic surface. Only a symbolic yard of bricks at the start/finish line remains exposed today.

3. Milk Tradition’s Accidental Start

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The famous tradition of the winner drinking milk began when Louis Meyer requested buttermilk after his 1936 victory, simply because his mother told him it was refreshing on a hot day. A photographer captured it, and dairy associations quickly capitalized on the marketing.

4. Champagne Before Milk:

In 1913, French driver Jules Goux reportedly drank four bottles of champagne during pit stops on his way to victory. This led to a “no drinking while driving” rule being established in 1914.

5. No Peanuts Allowed

A widespread superstition among drivers and teams considers peanuts to be bad luck at the Indy 500, stemming from incidents in the 1930s and 1940s where peanut shells were found in crashed cars or littered the track.

6. The “Riding Mechanic” Era

In the early days, most Indy 500 cars had two seats to accommodate a driver and an onboard “riding mechanic.” These mechanics were crucial for monitoring the car and advising the driver. This practice was mandatory from 1912-1923 and briefly returned in the 1930s.

7. “Carburation Day” Endures

Despite modern fuel injection systems replacing carburetors decades ago, the final practice session before the race is still known as “Carburation Day.” This name is a nod to an earlier era when teams would fine-tune their carburetors.

8. Pace Car Crash at the Start

In 1971, a local car dealer driving the Dodge Challenger pace car crashed into a photo stand at the start of the race, injuring 29 people.

9. Winners Who Didn’t Lead a Lap

In both 1924 and 1941, the winning cars had drivers replaced mid-race, and neither the starting driver nor the relief driver led a lap in their respective winning years. Their faces are still on the Borg-Warner Trophy!

Unknown Facts About the Indianapolis 500 was originally published on b1057.com