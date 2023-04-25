Maren Morris Mocks Tucker Carlson After Being Fired From Fox News

On Monday, Maren Morris posted on her Instagram story, sharing an old image of herself and a screenshot from Tucker Carlson Tonight that read “Lunatic Country Music Person,” along with the caption “Happy Monday, MotherTucker” in response of Tucker’s firing from Fox.

This is not the first time Morris has responded to Carlson’s remarks, as she previously used the screenshot as her “new profile pic” during an online feud with Brittany Aldean in September. Morris also created a T-shirt line with the same phrase, using the proceeds to support the Trans Life Line and GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program. In addition, Morris shared a rainbow graphic on Monday, stating that “The Only Tuckers Allowed Are the Drag Queens.”

The media company declared on Monday that the veteran commentator and FOX News Media have “mutually agreed to separate.”

In a statement regarding Carlson’s departure, the network expressed its gratitude for his service as a host and contributor. Carlson’s exit coincided with CNN’s decision to terminate Don Lemon’s contract, prompting various celebrities to share their opinions online. Meghan McCain didn’t hold back in expressing her reaction to the significant changes at both networks, tweeting, “It’s a bad day to be a misogynist on cable man…”

During his tenure on television, Carlson was frequently embroiled in controversy. He made several misogynistic comments, such as criticizing newly revealed military uniforms designed to fit pregnant women, claiming they were “a mockery of the U.S. military.” He also argued that it’s harmful to society when women earn more money than men.

Additionally, the former Fox News anchor was a prominent figure in the $1.6 billion lawsuit brought against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems, a voting equipment company that has since settled the case.