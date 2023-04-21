Jimmie Allen And Wife Split With Their Fourth Child On The Way

Country star Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis Gale have decided to end their marriage after three years. The couple, who got married in a secret ceremony back in 2020, have three children together and are currently expecting their fourth.

The news of Jimmie Allen’s divorce has come as a shock to many of his fans, who have been following his journey as a family man closely on social media. Over the years, the singer has shared numerous photos and updates about his family, giving his followers an inside look into their lives.

Alexis posted a somewhat foreboding message on social media, stating, “We need to be prepared to release the life we’ve mapped out for ourselves to attain the life that’s destined for us.”

“Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another,” Alexis posted to Instagram. Jimmie and Alexis got hitched back in 2020 during a secret wedding and have regularly shared photos and updates about their family over the years with Jimmie’s fans. It’s unclear when either will file divorce docs.

We wish Jimmie Allen, Alexis Gale, and their children all the best as they navigate this difficult time.